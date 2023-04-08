CA Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Warmer with some sun;67;35;S;9;50%;1%;7 Arcata;Partly sunny;67;49;ESE;8;68%;66%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;71;51;ENE;7;59%;4%;7 Avalon;Fog, then sun;66;54;W;6;86%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Sunny and nice;78;54;E;7;58%;2%;8 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;75;47;ENE;6;56%;4%;7 Big Bear City;Brilliant sunshine;60;33;SE;9;44%;0%;9 Bishop;Mostly sunny;78;45;WSW;7;35%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warmer;63;49;ESE;5;49%;6%;8 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;NNW;7;16%;0%;8 Burbank;Sunshine and nice;78;57;NE;6;47%;0%;8 Camarillo;Fog to sun;68;50;NE;8;70%;0%;7 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;68;52;NW;8;69%;0%;8 Campo;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;ENE;8;40%;0%;9 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;65;52;WNW;8;74%;0%;8 Chico;Some sun;75;49;ENE;5;55%;5%;7 China Lake;Sunny and warm;84;55;NNW;5;29%;0%;8 Chino;Sunny and beautiful;77;56;N;6;49%;0%;8 Concord;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;46;WSW;6;54%;0%;7 Corona;Sunny and nice;79;53;SSE;6;51%;0%;8 Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;56;51;SSE;13;77%;93%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;SSE;8;26%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;84;47;NNE;6;38%;0%;8 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;NW;5;24%;0%;9 Eureka;Areas of low clouds;65;49;ESE;8;69%;66%;2 Fairfield;Sunshine and warmer;76;46;W;6;60%;0%;7 Fresno;Sunny;78;54;NNW;6;56%;2%;8 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;76;54;SSW;6;56%;0%;8 Hanford;Nice with sunshine;77;49;NW;6;59%;2%;8 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;66;54;SSW;7;66%;0%;8 Hayward;Mostly sunny;72;47;WSW;7;56%;0%;7 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;NW;5;24%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;65;53;NW;9;74%;0%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;83;49;W;6;37%;0%;9 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, pleasant;78;47;NW;9;51%;1%;8 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;48;ENE;6;60%;2%;7 Livermore;Mostly sunny;74;46;WSW;6;54%;0%;7 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNW;8;76%;0%;8 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;72;54;SSW;6;61%;0%;8 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;71;52;SSW;6;64%;0%;8 Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;74;56;SSE;6;55%;0%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;74;56;SSE;6;55%;0%;8 Madera;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;NW;7;62%;2%;8 Mammoth;Warmer with some sun;63;37;SSW;11;56%;7%;7 Marysville;Sunshine and warmer;76;46;NE;6;56%;4%;7 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;75;46;NE;7;57%;1%;7 Merced;Mostly sunny;76;47;NW;8;56%;1%;8 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;76;47;NW;8;56%;1%;8 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;68;52;NNW;7;68%;0%;8 Modesto;Mostly sunny;76;49;NW;8;54%;0%;7 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;74;49;NW;8;53%;0%;7 Mojave;Sunny and warm;80;53;N;8;35%;0%;8 Montague;Partly sunny;70;42;S;8;49%;35%;4 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSE;7;61%;0%;8 Mount Shasta;Warmer;64;39;SE;4;54%;14%;5 Napa County;Mostly sunny;72;43;WNW;7;66%;0%;7 Needles;Sunny and very warm;92;66;NW;7;16%;0%;8 North Island;Clouds, then sun;63;54;NW;8;75%;0%;8 Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;48;W;8;63%;0%;7 Oceanside;Fog to sun;65;52;WNW;8;74%;0%;8 Ontario;Sunny and beautiful;77;56;N;6;49%;0%;8 Oroville;Warmer with some sun;75;52;ENE;6;55%;6%;7 Oxnard;Fog to sun;63;51;WNW;9;83%;0%;7 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;93;69;NW;6;20%;0%;8 Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;82;51;WSW;6;36%;0%;9 Paso Robles;Sunshine;78;46;E;7;57%;0%;8 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;63;50;NNW;9;78%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;ESE;6;66%;2%;8 Ramona;Sunny and beautiful;76;51;ENE;6;51%;0%;9 Redding;Partly sunny, warmer;73;46;NE;6;47%;13%;7 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;WNW;6;45%;0%;8 Riverside March;Sunny and warm;81;48;NNE;6;48%;0%;9 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;76;46;NNW;7;58%;1%;7 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;75;46;N;7;58%;1%;7 Salinas;Mostly sunny;73;51;SE;8;62%;0%;8 San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;84;55;NNE;6;43%;0%;8 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;71;48;WNW;8;55%;0%;7 San Diego;Fog, then sun;65;55;NW;8;69%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;68;52;NNW;6;67%;0%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;68;54;NW;7;66%;0%;8 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;65;49;W;9;65%;0%;7 San Jose;Mostly sunny;75;50;NW;8;53%;0%;8 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;50;NE;10;61%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;60;51;WNW;10;81%;0%;8 Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;73;59;N;12;37%;1%;9 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;73;52;SSW;6;60%;0%;8 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;62;51;NE;7;80%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;50;NNE;9;78%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;63;53;SSE;7;72%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;71;43;WNW;6;66%;0%;7 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;7;71%;0%;8 Santee;Nice with sunshine;76;51;NW;6;57%;0%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Warmer with some sun;60;37;SW;6;57%;0%;8 Stockton;Mostly sunny;76;48;NW;7;55%;0%;7 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;NNW;6;22%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;66;30;SSW;5;60%;0%;8 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;W;7;22%;0%;9 Ukiah;Partly sunny;73;45;N;5;59%;2%;7 Vacaville;Sunshine and nice;75;47;WNW;7;55%;0%;7 Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;76;54;NE;7;51%;0%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;65;47;NNW;8;76%;0%;8 Victorville;Sunny and very warm;82;49;SSE;7;33%;0%;9 Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NW;5;65%;2%;8 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;48;NNE;7;67%;0%;8 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather