CA Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and cool;55;28;S;9;56%;12%;3 Arcata;Remaining cloudy;58;42;SE;6;76%;22%;2 Auburn;Warmer;64;47;NE;6;68%;11%;4 Avalon;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;9;78%;4%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ESE;6;59%;7%;8 Beale AFB;Warmer;67;44;NE;5;65%;12%;4 Big Bear City;Sun and some clouds;54;30;ESE;8;49%;2%;9 Bishop;Some sun, pleasant;70;38;NW;6;34%;2%;8 Blue Canyon;Variable cloudiness;50;42;ESE;6;64%;14%;2 Blythe;Mostly sunny;87;57;SSE;7;16%;0%;8 Burbank;Some sun;71;53;NNE;7;52%;2%;7 Camarillo;Partly sunny;67;49;NE;8;66%;3%;5 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;65;50;NW;8;71%;3%;5 Campo;Mostly sunny;63;41;SSW;8;49%;2%;9 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;63;50;WNW;8;71%;3%;5 Chico;Warmer;66;45;NE;5;65%;18%;3 China Lake;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;W;6;31%;0%;8 Chino;Sunshine and cool;69;50;W;7;55%;2%;7 Concord;Warmer;67;43;W;7;58%;1%;7 Corona;Sunshine and nice;72;50;WSW;7;55%;2%;7 Crescent City;Cloudy;55;49;SSE;11;79%;20%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;78;52;W;11;29%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;75;43;W;9;43%;0%;8 El Centro;Mostly sunny;86;56;WNW;7;22%;0%;9 Eureka;Remaining cloudy;57;42;SSE;7;74%;22%;2 Fairfield;Warmer;68;41;WNW;7;61%;2%;6 Fresno;Partly sunny;71;49;NW;7;56%;8%;8 Fullerton;Partly sunny;72;53;SSW;6;56%;3%;6 Hanford;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;NNW;7;63%;9%;7 Hawthorne;Some sun;68;55;SW;8;59%;3%;6 Hayward;Clouds breaking;64;43;W;7;63%;1%;7 Imperial;Mostly sunny;86;56;WNW;7;22%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;50;NW;10;73%;4%;6 Lancaster;Sunshine, pleasant;73;43;W;10;41%;4%;8 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;71;43;NNW;8;59%;7%;8 Lincoln;Warmer with some sun;67;45;NE;6;65%;10%;7 Livermore;Warmer;67;41;WSW;6;63%;1%;7 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;65;47;NNW;10;76%;3%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;8;59%;3%;6 Los Alamitos;Some sun;69;52;SW;7;63%;3%;6 Los Angeles;Some sun;70;53;SW;7;56%;3%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun;70;53;SW;7;56%;3%;6 Madera;Partial sunshine;70;45;NW;8;66%;6%;7 Mammoth;Breezy in the a.m.;52;31;S;12;64%;18%;3 Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;44;N;5;61%;14%;3 Mather AFB;Warmer with some sun;67;44;NW;6;62%;6%;7 Merced;Partial sunshine;70;43;NW;9;62%;4%;7 Merced (airport);Partial sunshine;70;43;NW;9;62%;4%;7 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;65;49;NNW;7;69%;3%;6 Modesto;Partial sunshine;67;44;NW;8;61%;3%;7 Moffett Nas;Some sun returning;66;45;NW;7;64%;1%;7 Mojave;Sunshine and nice;72;46;NW;9;43%;0%;8 Montague;Mostly cloudy;61;36;S;10;56%;34%;2 Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;61;46;SE;7;72%;1%;7 Mount Shasta;Cloudy and cool;52;34;SSE;4;72%;31%;2 Napa County;Clouds breaking;64;40;WNW;7;69%;1%;6 Needles;Mostly sunny;85;59;NNE;6;16%;0%;8 North Island;Some sun;63;52;NNW;9;74%;4%;6 Oakland;Clouds breaking;61;45;W;8;67%;1%;7 Oceanside;Partly sunny;63;50;WNW;8;71%;3%;5 Ontario;Sunshine and cool;69;50;W;7;55%;2%;7 Oroville;Warmer;68;47;NE;6;62%;16%;3 Oxnard;Partly sunny;62;49;NW;9;78%;3%;5 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;86;64;NW;8;25%;0%;8 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;72;44;W;10;41%;3%;8 Paso Robles;Sunny intervals;70;43;ENE;6;68%;6%;8 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;63;49;N;9;75%;3%;5 Porterville;Some sun;71;48;ESE;6;64%;8%;8 Ramona;Nice with sunshine;68;44;NE;7;54%;2%;9 Redding;Warmer;66;45;NNE;5;64%;27%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny;73;49;WSW;7;49%;2%;8 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;NW;7;51%;2%;9 Sacramento;Warmer with some sun;67;44;NNW;6;62%;6%;7 Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warmer;67;45;NNW;6;61%;6%;7 Salinas;Turning sunny;66;47;ESE;9;67%;3%;7 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;WNW;6;47%;2%;8 San Carlos;Some sun returning;64;45;NW;7;64%;1%;7 San Diego;Partly sunny;64;52;NNW;9;70%;4%;6 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;67;50;NW;7;65%;4%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;66;51;NNW;8;66%;3%;6 San Francisco;Clouds breaking;60;46;W;8;69%;1%;7 San Jose;Warmer;66;45;NNW;7;62%;1%;7 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NNE;10;75%;5%;7 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;62;49;NW;15;79%;3%;5 Sandberg;Partly sunny;60;48;NNW;11;58%;4%;8 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;70;51;SW;7;61%;3%;5 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;64;50;NE;7;71%;4%;5 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;64;47;N;11;79%;4%;7 Santa Monica;Some sun;64;52;SSW;7;67%;3%;7 Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;65;39;WNW;6;68%;2%;6 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNE;8;74%;4%;8 Santee;Some sun, pleasant;71;49;NW;7;57%;2%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Warmer;50;29;WSW;6;54%;3%;6 Stockton;Periods of sun;68;44;NW;8;60%;3%;6 Thermal;Mostly sunny;87;60;NNW;7;24%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Milder;53;25;SW;7;59%;5%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;82;58;NW;6;23%;0%;9 Ukiah;Some sun returning;65;41;NE;4;60%;7%;5 Vacaville;Warmer;68;41;NW;6;60%;2%;6 Van Nuys;Some sun;70;52;SE;7;56%;3%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;46;NNW;10;81%;3%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;73;41;SW;8;36%;1%;9 Visalia;Sun and some clouds;72;47;NNW;6;65%;8%;7 Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;64;42;ENE;7;72%;1%;7 _____