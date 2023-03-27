CA Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Snow showers, windy;40;18;SSE;15;68%;95%;1 Arcata;Morning downpours;51;37;SSE;15;79%;100%;1 Auburn;Downpours, colder;45;40;SSE;13;81%;100%;1 Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;52;W;8;73%;94%;6 Bakersfield;Showers around;72;46;NNE;6;33%;95%;5 Beale AFB;Morning downpours;51;44;SSE;18;77%;100%;1 Big Bear City;Chilly with some sun;48;33;WSW;8;34%;25%;8 Bishop;Cloudy, windy, cool;58;40;SSE;17;40%;99%;3 Blue Canyon;Heavy snow;33;26;SSW;14;91%;100%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;78;55;SSW;7;15%;0%;7 Burbank;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SSE;7;32%;94%;6 Camarillo;Afternoon rain;65;52;SSW;8;49%;99%;6 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;64;51;W;8;53%;25%;7 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;59;34;WSW;10;41%;12%;8 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;67;49;SW;8;51%;25%;7 Chico;Morning downpours;51;44;SE;18;79%;100%;1 China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;69;50;SSW;13;21%;73%;5 Chino;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;48;SW;8;33%;94%;6 Concord;Rain, heavy at times;53;43;S;13;77%;100%;1 Corona;Mostly cloudy;72;51;S;8;33%;94%;6 Crescent City;Very windy, rain;50;40;SSE;27;79%;98%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Warmer;72;52;SW;9;16%;17%;7 Edwards AFB;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;SW;13;28%;83%;6 El Centro;Sunny;79;54;W;7;15%;2%;7 Eureka;Heavy morning rain;50;38;SSE;17;79%;100%;1 Fairfield;Rain, heavy at times;54;44;S;11;79%;100%;1 Fresno;Rain beginning;63;47;E;9;51%;99%;2 Fullerton;Considerable clouds;72;54;SSW;6;36%;94%;6 Hanford;Becoming rainy;64;46;E;8;57%;99%;2 Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SW;8;40%;94%;6 Hayward;Rain, heavy at times;52;43;S;13;77%;100%;1 Imperial;Sunny;79;54;W;7;15%;2%;7 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;65;48;WNW;9;56%;25%;8 Lancaster;A shower in the p.m.;65;47;SW;15;28%;97%;7 Lemoore Nas;Rain beginning;62;46;SE;11;50%;95%;2 Lincoln;Pouring morning rain;51;44;SSE;15;78%;100%;1 Livermore;Rain, heavy at times;53;40;SSW;10;75%;100%;1 Lompoc;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;46;WNW;8;69%;100%;2 Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SW;8;41%;94%;6 Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;69;54;SW;7;43%;94%;6 Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;70;51;S;7;32%;94%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;70;51;S;7;32%;94%;6 Madera;Rain beginning;60;43;NE;12;68%;100%;1 Mammoth;Snow showers, windy;39;17;SSE;15;75%;96%;2 Marysville;Morning downpours;52;45;SSE;17;76%;100%;1 Mather AFB;Morning downpours;51;43;SSE;16;78%;100%;1 Merced;Rain, heavy at times;59;40;SSE;13;71%;100%;1 Merced (airport);Rain, heavy at times;59;40;SSE;13;71%;100%;1 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;67;47;W;8;44%;25%;8 Modesto;Downpours, cooler;54;41;SSE;9;76%;100%;1 Moffett Nas;Rain, heavy at times;54;44;S;10;74%;100%;1 Mojave;Increasingly windy;64;44;SW;15;25%;84%;6 Montague;Rain, windy, cold;47;28;S;17;61%;96%;1 Monterey Rabr;Rain, some heavy;57;47;SW;9;76%;100%;1 Mount Shasta;Blizzard;38;30;SSE;29;76%;100%;1 Napa County;Rain, heavy at times;54;46;S;13;75%;100%;1 Needles;Sunshine and warmer;75;53;S;8;15%;1%;7 North Island;Sun and clouds;64;51;NW;8;57%;25%;7 Oakland;Rain, heavy at times;54;46;SSW;17;77%;100%;1 Oceanside;Partly sunny;67;49;SW;8;51%;25%;7 Ontario;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;48;SW;8;33%;94%;6 Oroville;Morning downpours;51;45;SSE;18;77%;100%;1 Oxnard;Afternoon rain;62;49;SSW;9;59%;99%;6 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;79;52;W;6;17%;18%;7 Palmdale;A shower in the p.m.;64;45;SW;13;27%;97%;7 Paso Robles;Rain;55;44;WSW;9;66%;98%;2 Point Mugu;Afternoon rain;62;53;SW;11;57%;99%;6 Porterville;Afternoon rain;67;46;SE;6;46%;99%;4 Ramona;Partly sunny;68;42;SSW;8;39%;25%;8 Redding;Colder with rain;50;42;SSE;15;79%;100%;1 Riverside;Mostly cloudy;71;50;SSE;8;33%;65%;6 Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;69;48;ESE;7;33%;25%;6 Sacramento;Morning downpours;52;44;SSE;12;76%;100%;1 Sacramento International;Morning downpours;52;44;SSE;15;73%;100%;1 Salinas;Downpours, cooler;57;47;WSW;13;75%;100%;1 San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;69;49;SSE;8;31%;25%;6 San Carlos;Rain, heavy at times;55;45;SSW;13;76%;100%;1 San Diego;Clouds and sun;66;51;WNW;8;53%;25%;7 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;67;47;W;7;44%;25%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun;67;49;WNW;8;43%;25%;8 San Francisco;Rain, heavy at times;54;46;SW;18;78%;100%;1 San Jose;Rain, heavy at times;54;44;S;12;74%;100%;1 San Luis Obispo;Rain, cooler;56;47;W;8;74%;100%;2 San Nicolas Island;Breezy, p.m. rain;58;51;WSW;16;73%;94%;6 Sandberg;A shower in the p.m.;57;36;SW;14;30%;97%;6 Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;71;54;SSW;8;38%;94%;6 Santa Barbara;Afternoon rain;63;51;ESE;8;57%;99%;5 Santa Maria;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;47;W;8;68%;100%;2 Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SW;8;44%;98%;6 Santa Rosa;Rain, heavy at times;54;44;S;10;79%;100%;1 Santa Ynez;Afternoon rain;64;46;SSE;8;58%;99%;3 Santee;Partly sunny;72;48;SSW;7;37%;23%;7 South Lake Tahoe;A snowstorm, cold;36;20;WSW;13;72%;100%;1 Stockton;Drenching rain;52;42;SSE;12;75%;100%;1 Thermal;Abundant sunshine;78;53;NNW;6;15%;9%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Heavy snow, cold;35;16;SW;10;79%;100%;1 Twentynine Palms;Warmer;74;52;WSW;8;13%;11%;7 Ukiah;Morning downpours;49;43;S;8;77%;100%;2 Vacaville;Rain, heavy at times;53;44;S;11;78%;100%;1 Van Nuys;Considerable clouds;68;51;S;7;35%;99%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds, p.m. rain;56;45;NW;8;75%;99%;2 Victorville;Warmer with some sun;66;44;SSW;11;25%;27%;7 Visalia;Afternoon rain;65;46;SSE;6;56%;99%;2 Watsonville;Rain, some heavy;54;45;SW;8;79%;100%;1