CA Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;P.M. snow showers;43;20;NW;17;50%;77%;1 Arcata;Cooler with showers;48;34;NNW;11;82%;100%;1 Auburn;Cooler;56;29;NW;10;64%;44%;2 Avalon;Breezy in the p.m.;63;48;WNW;12;75%;85%;2 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;71;39;WNW;8;42%;62%;4 Beale AFB;Cooler;60;33;NW;14;57%;40%;2 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;48;18;WSW;11;48%;85%;5 Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;62;27;NW;11;37%;66%;3 Blue Canyon;Bit of rain, snow;43;20;NNW;10;74%;72%;1 Blythe;Windy in the p.m.;78;50;SSW;13;34%;9%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny;65;42;W;8;57%;85%;4 Camarillo;Periods of sun;64;43;WNW;9;62%;85%;2 Camp Pendleton;Inc. clouds;60;46;W;9;73%;88%;3 Campo;Becoming very windy;62;34;WSW;17;53%;93%;4 Carlsbad;Inc. clouds;62;43;W;10;71%;88%;3 Chico;An afternoon shower;60;33;NNW;14;52%;54%;2 China Lake;Becoming very windy;70;36;W;20;31%;34%;4 Chino;Partly sunny;63;38;SW;9;58%;92%;4 Concord;Increasingly windy;60;39;WNW;17;57%;73%;3 Corona;Partly sunny;67;42;SW;8;58%;88%;4 Crescent City;Cooler with showers;47;40;NNW;17;84%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Windy;71;36;WSW;28;26%;62%;4 Edwards AFB;Very windy;68;30;W;27;40%;31%;4 El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;78;51;WSW;14;30%;15%;5 Eureka;Showers;48;36;NNW;14;80%;100%;1 Fairfield;Becoming very windy;62;37;WNW;18;56%;73%;3 Fresno;Breezy in the p.m.;67;36;WNW;9;52%;68%;4 Fullerton;Not as warm;67;47;WSW;7;59%;88%;2 Hanford;Some sun;69;35;WNW;8;56%;36%;4 Hawthorne;Periods of sun;65;48;W;8;59%;85%;2 Hayward;A stray p.m. shower;57;41;NW;15;67%;73%;3 Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;78;51;WSW;14;30%;15%;5 Imperial Beach;Inc. clouds;63;46;W;12;71%;88%;3 Lancaster;Windy;66;31;WNW;23;42%;49%;4 Lemoore Nas;Windy in the p.m.;69;35;WNW;10;50%;60%;4 Lincoln;Breezy in the p.m.;61;33;NW;11;60%;39%;2 Livermore;Increasingly windy;58;37;WNW;15;66%;73%;3 Lompoc;Periods of sun;60;43;NW;14;71%;89%;2 Long Beach;Cooler;63;47;W;8;66%;85%;2 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cooler;64;47;W;8;67%;88%;2 Los Angeles;Not as warm;65;44;WSW;8;59%;85%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;65;44;WSW;8;59%;85%;2 Madera;Breezy in the p.m.;66;33;NW;10;60%;67%;4 Mammoth;A little p.m. snow;40;20;WNW;16;55%;89%;1 Marysville;A p.m. shower or two;61;34;NW;13;57%;68%;2 Mather AFB;Cooler;61;32;NW;13;64%;85%;2 Merced;Breezy in the p.m.;65;35;NW;10;57%;66%;4 Merced (airport);Breezy in the p.m.;65;35;NW;10;57%;66%;4 Miramar Mcas;Inc. clouds;63;43;WSW;9;68%;88%;3 Modesto;Windy in the p.m.;61;35;WNW;12;59%;66%;3 Moffett Nas;A stray p.m. shower;57;41;NW;10;70%;73%;3 Mojave;Becoming very windy;65;29;WNW;20;37%;86%;4 Montague;A bit of p.m. snow;45;26;WNW;14;60%;98%;1 Monterey Rabr;Increasingly windy;55;43;NW;17;72%;73%;2 Mount Shasta;A little snow;41;23;NW;8;57%;99%;1 Napa County;Cooler;58;37;NW;15;62%;73%;3 Needles;Becoming very windy;76;47;SSW;20;25%;49%;4 North Island;Inc. clouds;60;49;W;10;74%;88%;3 Oakland;Becoming very windy;57;43;NW;19;64%;73%;3 Oceanside;Inc. clouds;62;43;W;10;71%;88%;3 Ontario;Partly sunny;63;38;SW;9;58%;92%;4 Oroville;A p.m. shower or two;60;33;NNW;13;57%;64%;2 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;61;42;WNW;10;69%;84%;2 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, nice;74;45;WSW;10;30%;31%;4 Palmdale;Partly sunny, windy;66;32;WNW;21;38%;65%;4 Paso Robles;Windy in the p.m.;64;36;WNW;11;64%;27%;4 Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;61;42;WNW;10;71%;84%;2 Porterville;Partly sunny;68;35;NW;6;52%;44%;4 Ramona;Inc. clouds;64;38;WSW;10;62%;90%;3 Redding;Cooler;58;31;WNW;13;41%;55%;3 Riverside;Clouds and sun;67;41;SW;8;52%;86%;4 Riverside March;Sun and clouds;66;39;SSW;8;54%;87%;5 Sacramento;An afternoon shower;62;33;NW;12;60%;73%;2 Sacramento International;An afternoon shower;63;33;NW;12;58%;80%;2 Salinas;A stray p.m. shower;56;42;WNW;11;74%;73%;2 San Bernardino;Not as warm;66;37;SSW;9;50%;94%;4 San Carlos;Becoming very windy;56;41;NW;20;69%;73%;2 San Diego;Inc. clouds;62;48;W;10;68%;88%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;64;44;WSW;9;68%;90%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Inc. clouds;63;45;W;9;67%;88%;3 San Francisco;Windy;56;44;NW;24;66%;73%;3 San Jose;Cooler;58;41;NW;13;64%;73%;2 San Luis Obispo;Cooler;62;42;WNW;12;71%;27%;2 San Nicolas Island;Windy;59;44;NW;23;80%;56%;2 Sandberg;Partly sunny;55;24;NW;11;47%;83%;5 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;64;46;WSW;9;64%;89%;2 Santa Barbara;Breezy in the p.m.;62;44;NW;10;66%;84%;2 Santa Maria;Very windy;61;40;NW;14;70%;84%;2 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;62;45;WNW;7;68%;85%;2 Santa Rosa;Increasingly windy;59;37;NW;16;61%;80%;2 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cooler;62;39;NW;9;71%;88%;2 Santee;Inc. clouds;66;43;WSW;10;63%;89%;5 South Lake Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;45;15;NNW;16;55%;97%;2 Stockton;A stray p.m. shower;63;37;WNW;13;59%;73%;2 Thermal;Partly sunny, nice;76;45;WSW;8;33%;25%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Rain, then snow;42;6;NW;17;71%;97%;1 Twentynine Palms;Becoming very windy;70;37;WSW;20;29%;60%;5 Ukiah;Cooler with a shower;53;36;NW;13;60%;85%;3 Vacaville;An afternoon shower;64;36;WNW;16;50%;73%;3 Van Nuys;Periods of sun;64;43;W;8;62%;85%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Windy in the p.m.;57;41;NW;17;78%;84%;2 Victorville;Windy;65;31;W;22;38%;65%;4 Visalia;Partial sunshine;68;35;WNW;7;55%;38%;4 Watsonville;A stray p.m. shower;58;40;NW;9;71%;73%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather