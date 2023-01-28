CA Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and very cold;26;-2;NE;11;55%;23%;1 Arcata;Partly sunny;55;23;E;9;58%;14%;3 Auburn;A couple of showers;45;30;NE;8;83%;87%;1 Avalon;A touch of rain;58;49;SW;11;73%;97%;1 Bakersfield;A shower in the p.m.;54;39;ESE;6;74%;94%;2 Beale AFB;A couple of showers;51;30;N;9;77%;87%;1 Big Bear City;Bit of rain, snow;37;21;SW;10;64%;98%;1 Bishop;P.M. snow showers;48;27;NNW;7;41%;92%;3 Blue Canyon;Colder with snow;30;20;ENE;9;78%;98%;1 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;67;46;S;11;37%;1%;4 Burbank;Rain and drizzle;54;44;SE;8;72%;97%;1 Camarillo;Occasional rain;57;43;S;11;71%;85%;1 Camp Pendleton;Rain and drizzle;56;47;SSW;9;79%;99%;1 Campo;Windy and colder;47;38;WSW;19;87%;93%;1 Carlsbad;Rain and drizzle;57;46;SSW;8;79%;99%;1 Chico;Showers around;54;30;N;7;64%;70%;1 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;57;38;SW;13;46%;31%;3 Chino;Rain and drizzle;52;43;SSE;8;76%;99%;1 Concord;A couple of showers;49;32;NE;8;71%;86%;1 Corona;Rain and drizzle;56;46;SSE;7;72%;99%;1 Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;52;35;NE;15;51%;7%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;58;39;WSW;13;47%;85%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy, windy;53;30;SW;18;60%;54%;2 El Centro;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;W;11;43%;15%;4 Eureka;Breezy in the p.m.;54;25;E;12;60%;14%;3 Fairfield;A couple of showers;49;37;N;9;72%;86%;1 Fresno;Cooler with a shower;52;39;NE;7;78%;91%;1 Fullerton;Rain and drizzle;58;47;S;8;71%;98%;1 Hanford;A couple of showers;53;39;NNW;6;78%;89%;1 Hawthorne;Rain and drizzle;58;48;SSW;8;68%;98%;1 Hayward;A couple of showers;50;36;NE;9;67%;87%;1 Imperial;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;W;11;43%;15%;4 Imperial Beach;Rain and drizzle;59;49;SSW;12;75%;98%;1 Lancaster;Windy and cooler;51;32;SW;18;65%;44%;2 Lemoore Nas;A couple of showers;53;38;NW;7;70%;89%;1 Lincoln;A couple of showers;49;29;N;9;81%;86%;1 Livermore;A couple of showers;48;31;NE;8;70%;87%;1 Lompoc;A couple of showers;53;39;ESE;8;78%;95%;1 Long Beach;Rain and drizzle;57;47;SSW;8;73%;98%;1 Los Alamitos;Rain and drizzle;57;47;SSW;8;74%;98%;1 Los Angeles;Rain and drizzle;56;45;SSE;7;73%;98%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Rain and drizzle;56;45;SSE;7;73%;98%;1 Madera;A couple of showers;52;37;NNW;6;79%;90%;1 Mammoth;Cloudy and colder;28;5;N;15;54%;15%;1 Marysville;Showers around;52;33;NNW;8;74%;71%;1 Mather AFB;A couple of showers;49;33;NW;9;81%;86%;1 Merced;A couple of showers;53;33;NNW;7;75%;90%;1 Merced (airport);A couple of showers;53;33;NNW;7;75%;90%;1 Miramar Mcas;Rain and drizzle;54;46;SSW;9;81%;99%;1 Modesto;A couple of showers;52;33;NW;6;76%;88%;1 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;52;35;N;8;66%;88%;1 Mojave;Windy and cooler;51;31;SW;18;64%;44%;2 Montague;Colder;38;15;NNE;13;39%;16%;3 Monterey Rabr;A couple of showers;52;37;E;9;72%;93%;1 Mount Shasta;Colder;36;14;N;6;49%;26%;3 Napa County;Cooler with a shower;50;35;NNE;7;69%;82%;1 Needles;Breezy in the p.m.;65;43;S;12;34%;7%;3 North Island;Rain and drizzle;58;51;SSW;11;72%;99%;1 Oakland;A couple of showers;51;38;NE;13;65%;86%;1 Oceanside;Rain and drizzle;57;46;SSW;8;79%;99%;1 Ontario;Rain and drizzle;52;43;SSE;8;76%;99%;1 Oroville;Showers around;53;33;NNE;7;70%;70%;1 Oxnard;A little rain;55;42;SW;11;77%;88%;1 Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;64;46;W;7;45%;97%;3 Palmdale;Windy and cooler;51;32;SW;18;62%;44%;1 Paso Robles;A couple of showers;51;36;N;8;78%;93%;1 Point Mugu;A touch of rain;56;44;SW;11;74%;91%;1 Porterville;An afternoon shower;52;38;SSE;7;83%;88%;1 Ramona;Rain and drizzle;50;43;SSW;10;84%;100%;1 Redding;Very windy;54;38;N;25;34%;61%;3 Riverside;Rain and drizzle;55;45;SE;7;70%;98%;1 Riverside March;Rain and drizzle;53;44;SSE;8;71%;98%;1 Sacramento;A couple of showers;49;34;NNW;7;80%;90%;1 Sacramento International;A couple of showers;51;35;NNW;7;77%;87%;1 Salinas;A couple of showers;53;36;E;9;72%;94%;1 San Bernardino;Rain and drizzle;53;43;SSE;8;72%;99%;1 San Carlos;A couple of showers;52;36;NNE;13;68%;87%;1 San Diego;Rain and drizzle;58;50;SSW;11;74%;99%;1 San Diego Brown;Rain and drizzle;56;48;SSW;10;79%;99%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Rain and drizzle;56;47;SSW;10;77%;99%;1 San Francisco;A couple of showers;52;39;NE;15;64%;87%;1 San Jose;A couple of showers;52;35;N;9;63%;88%;1 San Luis Obispo;A couple of showers;52;40;ESE;8;79%;88%;1 San Nicolas Island;A bit of rain;53;46;W;16;78%;96%;1 Sandberg;Rain and drizzle;39;30;SSW;12;78%;98%;1 Santa Ana;Rain and drizzle;57;48;S;9;72%;98%;1 Santa Barbara;A bit of rain;56;41;NNW;9;73%;85%;1 Santa Maria;A shower;52;37;SE;8;83%;97%;1 Santa Monica;Rain and drizzle;55;47;S;8;75%;98%;1 Santa Rosa;A passing shower;53;34;NE;9;65%;82%;1 Santa Ynez;A touch of rain;50;36;ENE;7;83%;86%;1 Santee;Rain and drizzle;56;46;SSW;10;79%;99%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Periods of snow;29;10;E;8;75%;99%;1 Stockton;A couple of showers;50;34;NW;8;75%;87%;1 Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;67;48;NNW;7;43%;78%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of snow;27;-1;ENE;7;80%;98%;1 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;60;38;W;11;48%;73%;4 Ukiah;A shower in the a.m.;57;26;NE;6;54%;55%;3 Vacaville;A couple of showers;48;39;N;11;71%;86%;1 Van Nuys;Rain and drizzle;55;44;SSE;8;71%;88%;1 Vandenberg AFB;A couple of showers;51;37;S;9;84%;96%;1 Victorville;Windy and cooler;50;34;SSW;18;67%;72%;2 Visalia;A couple of showers;51;40;SE;6;82%;96%;1 Watsonville;A couple of showers;53;31;NE;9;71%;88%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather