CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

_____

268 FPUS56 KEKA 082139

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-091245-

Coastal Del Norte-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. West

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 58 49 53 / 10 40 50 90

Klamath 44 65 48 59 / 10 20 40 80

$$

CAZ102-091245-

Del Norte Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64. South

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 47 to 60. South wind around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Snow level falling to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 45 64 50 60 / 10 40 50 90

$$

CAZ103-091245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly to Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 45 61 48 57 / 10 10 20 70

Arcata 45 65 49 59 / 10 10 20 70

Eureka 44 62 47 57 / 10 10 20 70

Fortuna 46 65 49 61 / 10 10 10 70

$$

CAZ104-091245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. South

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 42 63 45 58 / 10 0 10 60

$$

CAZ105-091245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 47 70 52 66 / 10 10 10 60

Hoopa 47 70 50 65 / 10 10 10 60

Willow Creek 46 70 50 65 / 10 10 10 60

$$

CAZ106-091245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

4000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 42 66 46 63 / 10 0 0 40

$$

CAZ107-091245-

Northern Trinity-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4500 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 37 64 42 63 / 0 0 0 30

Weaverville 39 69 46 67 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ108-091245-

Southern Trinity-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 36 69 42 66 / 0 0 0 30

Ruth 36 66 41 64 / 10 0 0 30

$$

CAZ109-091245-

Mendocino Coast-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 43 61 46 57 / 10 0 0 20

Point Arena 44 60 47 56 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-091245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 41 64 45 61 / 10 0 0 30

Laytonville 39 65 44 63 / 10 0 0 20

Willits 40 67 45 65 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ111-091245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 39 69 45 68 / 10 0 0 20

$$

CAZ112-091245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 41 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-091245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 42 73 47 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ114-091245-

Northern Lake-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 39 70 44 69 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ115-091245-

Southern Lake-

239 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 73. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 42 67 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 43 72 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 42 70 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

