CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

376 FPUS56 KEKA 052145

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-061245-

Coastal Del Norte-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 45 53 45 53 / 80 90 100 30

Klamath 44 57 42 58 / 80 90 100 30

$$

CAZ102-061245-

Del Norte Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around

20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 40 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to

61. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 55 42 58 / 80 100 100 40

$$

CAZ103-061245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance

of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 52 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 45 55 45 56 / 40 80 90 30

Arcata 45 56 45 58 / 40 70 90 40

Eureka 45 55 45 56 / 40 70 90 30

Fortuna 45 54 46 58 / 40 70 100 30

$$

CAZ104-061245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 43 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 59.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 41 50 43 55 / 30 100 100 20

$$

CAZ105-061245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 44 56 45 61 / 40 80 100 40

Hoopa 45 55 44 60 / 30 80 90 50

Willow Creek 44 56 44 61 / 40 70 90 50

$$

CAZ106-061245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 40 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 41 53 44 59 / 20 70 100 30

$$

CAZ107-061245-

Northern Trinity-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 54 to 69. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 34 46 34 51 / 20 70 100 60

Weaverville 38 49 38 54 / 10 60 90 40

$$

CAZ108-061245-

Southern Trinity-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

53 to 68. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 35 51 35 56 / 10 60 90 30

Ruth 34 49 35 55 / 10 70 100 50

$$

CAZ109-061245-

Mendocino Coast-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind around 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 64. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 43 55 47 57 / 10 60 100 30

Point Arena 43 53 47 56 / 10 40 100 20

$$

CAZ110-061245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 58. South wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 40 52 44 56 / 10 70 100 40

Laytonville 37 50 41 55 / 10 60 100 40

Willits 38 53 43 56 / 10 50 100 50

$$

CAZ111-061245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 61. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 38 53 42 58 / 10 50 90 50

$$

CAZ112-061245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late tonight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

58 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 38 54 44 58 / 10 30 100 40

$$

CAZ113-061245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

56 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 40 58 46 61 / 10 40 90 40

$$

CAZ114-061245-

Northern Lake-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 60. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 35 55 38 58 / 10 40 100 60

$$

CAZ115-061245-

Southern Lake-

245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 37 55 43 56 / 10 30 90 50

Middletown 38 59 45 58 / 0 20 80 60

Clearlake 38 58 44 57 / 0 20 70 50

$$

