Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. CAZ101-061245- Coastal Del Norte- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 45 53 45 53 \/ 80 90 100 30 Klamath 44 57 42 58 \/ 80 90 100 30 $$ CAZ102-061245- Del Norte Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 40 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 43 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 61. South wind around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 43 55 42 58 \/ 80 100 100 40 $$ CAZ103-061245- Northern Humboldt Coast- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. West wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 52 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 45 55 45 56 \/ 40 80 90 30 Arcata 45 56 45 58 \/ 40 70 90 40 Eureka 45 55 45 56 \/ 40 70 90 30 Fortuna 45 54 46 58 \/ 40 70 100 30 $$ CAZ104-061245- Southwestern Humboldt- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 43 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 41 50 43 55 \/ 30 100 100 20 $$ CAZ105-061245- Northern Humboldt Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 67. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 44 56 45 61 \/ 40 80 100 40 Hoopa 45 55 44 60 \/ 30 80 90 50 Willow Creek 44 56 44 61 \/ 40 70 90 50 $$ CAZ106-061245- Southern Humboldt Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 40 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 53 to 68. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 41 53 44 59 \/ 20 70 100 30 $$ CAZ107-061245- Northern Trinity- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62. South wind around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 54 to 69. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 56 to 71. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 34 46 34 51 \/ 20 70 100 60 Weaverville 38 49 38 54 \/ 10 60 90 40 $$ CAZ108-061245- Southern Trinity- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 45 to 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 35 51 35 56 \/ 10 60 90 30 Ruth 34 49 35 55 \/ 10 70 100 50 $$ CAZ109-061245- Mendocino Coast- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 64. Southeast wind up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 43 55 47 57 \/ 10 60 100 30 Point Arena 43 53 47 56 \/ 10 40 100 20 $$ CAZ110-061245- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 58. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 68. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 48 to 63. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 40 52 44 56 \/ 10 70 100 40 Laytonville 37 50 41 55 \/ 10 60 100 40 Willits 38 53 43 56 \/ 10 50 100 50 $$ CAZ111-061245- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 61. South wind around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 67. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 48 to 63. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 38 53 42 58 \/ 10 50 90 50 $$ CAZ112-061245- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late tonight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 68. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 58 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 38 54 44 58 \/ 10 30 100 40 $$ CAZ113-061245- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 67. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 32 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 40 58 46 61 \/ 10 40 90 40 $$ CAZ114-061245- Northern Lake- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 68. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 60. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 35 55 38 58 \/ 10 40 100 60 $$ CAZ115-061245- Southern Lake- 245 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 53 to 66. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lakeport 37 55 43 56 / 10 30 90 50 Middletown 38 59 45 58 / 0 20 80 60 Clearlake 38 58 44 57 / 0 20 70 50 $$