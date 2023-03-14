CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

_____

392 FPUS56 KEKA 140910

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-150015-

Coastal Del Norte-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

51 to 63. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 37 52 / 50 20 0

Klamath 55 35 57 / 70 30 0

$$

CAZ102-150015-

Del Norte Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53. In the valleys, east wind up to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level

3000 feet in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 34 57 / 60 30 0

$$

CAZ103-150015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows

30 to 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to

40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 63. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 35 52 / 90 40 0

Arcata 55 36 54 / 90 40 0

Eureka 54 34 52 / 90 40 0

Fortuna 54 36 53 / 90 50 0

$$

CAZ104-150015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. In the valleys, east wind

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Breezy.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 58. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to

40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 49 to 61.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

46 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 33 52 / 90 50 0

$$

CAZ105-150015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 54. In

the valleys, east wind up to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening.

Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 33 56 / 100 60 0

Hoopa 51 34 56 / 90 60 0

Willow Creek 51 34 56 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ106-150015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57. In the valleys, east wind up to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 62. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 32 58 / 100 50 0

$$

CAZ107-150015-

Northern Trinity-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to

8 inches. Highs 36 to 51. In the valleys, east wind up to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 26 50 / 100 80 0

Weaverville 48 28 52 / 100 70 0

$$

CAZ108-150015-

Southern Trinity-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 55. In

the valleys, east wind up to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening.

Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 23 52 / 100 70 0

Ruth 42 24 45 / 100 70 0

$$

CAZ109-150015-

Mendocino Coast-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to

43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 36 54 / 100 40 0

Point Arena 55 43 51 / 100 40 0

$$

CAZ110-150015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 25 mph

shifting to the south up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in

the evening. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 62. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 33 57 / 100 50 0

Laytonville 52 30 54 / 100 60 0

Willits 53 31 56 / 100 50 0

$$

CAZ111-150015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 41 to 55. In the valleys, east wind

up to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain and snow likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 23 to 33.

Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 30 56 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ112-150015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. In the valleys, east

wind up to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 34 56 / 100 40 0

$$

CAZ113-150015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature around 50. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. In the valleys, east wind

up to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

51 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 60. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 34 60 / 100 50 0

$$

CAZ114-150015-

Northern Lake-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 43 to 54. In the valleys, east wind up to 20 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southeast wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow

overnight. Windy. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 28 57 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ115-150015-

Southern Lake-

210 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58. In the valleys, east wind up to 20 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. At higher elevation, southeast wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

West wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 51 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 33 57 / 100 40 0

Middletown 55 36 59 / 100 30 0

Clearlake 54 35 57 / 100 30 0

$$

_____

