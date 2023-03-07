CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023

191 FPUS56 KEKA 071120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-080230-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. No snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 51. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level 500 to 1000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 38. South wind up to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53. South wind

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 46 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 44 34 45 / 100 100 70

Klamath 46 31 49 / 100 100 70

$$

CAZ102-080230-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to

9 inches. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of

5 to 7 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

32 to 47. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 31 45 / 100 100 80

$$

CAZ103-080230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 41 to 51. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows 29 to 39. South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow level 500 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation expected. Highs 43 to 53. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 45 33 48 / 100 100 60

Arcata 47 34 49 / 100 100 60

Eureka 46 34 49 / 100 100 50

Fortuna 45 34 48 / 100 100 50

$$

CAZ104-080230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

Highs 36 to 48. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 49. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the

morning. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 36 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 42 31 44 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ105-080230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs

31 to 46. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow through the night. Snow

level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 7 inches. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 0 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 31 46 / 100 100 50

Hoopa 43 31 44 / 100 100 60

Willow Creek 44 30 45 / 100 100 60

$$

CAZ106-080230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 32 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet falling to

500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 51.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 43 31 46 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ107-080230-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 30 to 45.

South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of

6 to 8 inches. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

0 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 19 to 29. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 37 21 39 / 100 100 40

Weaverville 40 24 41 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ108-080230-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 29 to 44.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to

8 inches. Lows 19 to 29. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

0 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 40 22 41 / 90 100 30

Ruth 39 21 41 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ109-080230-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to

52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 35 49 / 90 100 30

Point Arena 48 38 49 / 60 100 20

$$

CAZ110-080230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

35 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow through the night. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches.

Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet

in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 43 30 45 / 100 100 30

Laytonville 40 29 43 / 100 100 40

Willits 43 29 44 / 90 100 40

$$

CAZ111-080230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 45. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to

7 inches. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 41 28 44 / 90 100 40

$$

CAZ112-080230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to

52.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy, rain. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 46 32 48 / 60 90 30

$$

CAZ113-080230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 39 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 32 50 / 70 100 30

$$

CAZ114-080230-

Northern Lake-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow through the day. Rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 30 to 44.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 6 to 8 inches. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 46.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 43 24 44 / 80 90 40

$$

CAZ115-080230-

Southern Lake-

320 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow through the day.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 50. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 44 30 46 / 60 90 30

Middletown 48 30 51 / 30 90 30

Clearlake 46 31 48 / 30 90 30

$$

