CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 9, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;46;E;2;91%

Auburn;Sunny;46;NNE;2;91%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;2;95%

Bakersfield;Sunny;53;ESE;2;87%

Beale AFB;Sunny;46;Calm;0;90%

Big Bear City;Sunny;28;Calm;0;92%

Bishop;Sunny;38;WNW;4;67%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;45;E;3;43%

Blythe;Sunny;55;ESE;4;42%

Burbank;Showers;52;ENE;2;94%

Camarillo;Fog;51;Calm;0;96%

Camp Pendleton;Showers;52;SW;3;100%

Campo;Sunny;38;ENE;3;89%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;54;E;3;92%

Chico;Sunny;45;Calm;0;87%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;48;W;3;70%

Chino;Sunny;51;NE;2;79%

Concord;Sunny;46;Calm;0;82%

Corona;Sunny;49;N;2;89%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;51;SE;8;68%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;53;W;13;52%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;43;N;3;78%

El Centro;Sunny;57;W;5;57%

Eureka;Partly sunny;45;ESE;2;88%

Fairfield;Sunny;43;W;2;90%

Fresno;Sunny;53;NNW;3;79%

Fullerton;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%

Hanford;Sunny;52;NNW;3;86%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%

Hayward;Sunny;41;NE;1;90%

Imperial;Sunny;57;W;5;57%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;42;SE;4;78%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;47;WNW;7;86%

Lincoln;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100%

Livermore;Sunny;42;N;1;89%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;2;98%

Long Beach;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;56;E;1;89%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;56;E;1;89%

Madera;Sunny;51;NNW;3;90%

Mammoth;Sunny;42;S;9;62%

Marysville;Sunny;48;NNE;2;95%

Mather AFB;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100%

Merced;Sunny;49;NW;5;73%

Merced (airport);Sunny;49;NW;5;73%

Miramar Mcas;Showers;50;NNE;1;99%

Modesto;Sunny;49;NNW;6;70%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;46;Calm;0;87%

Mojave;Mostly sunny;43;N;3;75%

Montague;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;75%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;46;SE;5;92%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;33;Calm;0;81%

Napa County;Sunny;42;NE;5;91%

Needles;Sunny;56;Calm;0;40%

North Island;Cloudy;54;NW;7;96%

Oakland;Sunny;50;NE;1;86%

Oceanside;Cloudy;54;E;3;92%

Ontario;Sunny;51;NE;2;79%

Oroville;Sunny;49;NNE;2;78%

Oxnard;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%

Palm Springs;Sunny;65;NW;9;43%

Palmdale;Sunny;42;SSW;5;72%

Paso Robles;Sunny;44;Calm;0;88%

Point Mugu;Fog;51;W;3;100%

Porterville;Sunny;54;SE;2;88%

Ramona;Fog;45;NE;1;98%

Redding;Sunny;46;N;3;76%

Riverside;Sunny;50;NE;2;92%

Riverside March;Sunny;48;NNE;2;92%

Sacramento;Sunny;45;NNW;2;90%

Sacramento International;Sunny;48;NNW;2;87%

Salinas;Sunny;48;E;5;89%

San Bernardino;Sunny;49;NE;2;86%

San Carlos;Sunny;45;NE;1;84%

San Diego;Cloudy;54;N;2;95%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;92%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;52;W;3;96%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;48;ENE;2;82%

San Jose;Sunny;49;Calm;0;83%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;48;Calm;0;96%

San Nicolas Island;Fog;51;WNW;9;100%

Sandberg;Sunny;48;NNW;13;60%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;53;E;2;98%

Santa Barbara;Fog;50;ENE;1;97%

Santa Maria;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Santa Monica;Showers;53;Calm;0;96%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;42;Calm;0;91%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;50;NE;5;100%

Santee;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;27;SSW;2;94%

Stockton;Sunny;50;NW;2;78%

Thermal;Sunny;59;N;6;55%

Truckee-Tahoe;Fog;25;Calm;0;100%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;55;W;4;42%

Ukiah;Sunny;43;Calm;0;85%

Vacaville;Sunny;44;Calm;0;88%

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;2;88%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;5;100%

Victorville;Sunny;45;SSE;7;70%

Visalia;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%

Watsonville;Sunny;44;N;2;97%

