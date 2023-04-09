CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82% Arcata;Mostly sunny;46;E;2;91% Auburn;Sunny;46;NNE;2;91% Avalon;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;2;95% Bakersfield;Sunny;53;ESE;2;87% Beale AFB;Sunny;46;Calm;0;90% Big Bear City;Sunny;28;Calm;0;92% Bishop;Sunny;38;WNW;4;67% Blue Canyon;Sunny;45;E;3;43% Blythe;Sunny;55;ESE;4;42% Burbank;Showers;52;ENE;2;94% Camarillo;Fog;51;Calm;0;96% Camp Pendleton;Showers;52;SW;3;100% Campo;Sunny;38;ENE;3;89% Carlsbad;Cloudy;54;E;3;92% Chico;Sunny;45;Calm;0;87% China Lake;Mostly sunny;48;W;3;70% Chino;Sunny;51;NE;2;79% Concord;Sunny;46;Calm;0;82% Corona;Sunny;49;N;2;89% Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;51;SE;8;68% Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;53;W;13;52% Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;43;N;3;78% El Centro;Sunny;57;W;5;57% Eureka;Partly sunny;45;ESE;2;88% Fairfield;Sunny;43;W;2;90% Fresno;Sunny;53;NNW;3;79% Fullerton;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83% Hanford;Sunny;52;NNW;3;86% Hawthorne;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;86% Hayward;Sunny;41;NE;1;90% Imperial;Sunny;57;W;5;57% Imperial Beach;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;89% Lancaster;Mostly sunny;42;SE;4;78% Lemoore Nas;Sunny;47;WNW;7;86% Lincoln;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100% Livermore;Sunny;42;N;1;89% Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;2;98% Long Beach;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80% Los Alamitos;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80% Los Angeles;Cloudy;56;E;1;89% Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;56;E;1;89% Madera;Sunny;51;NNW;3;90% Mammoth;Sunny;42;S;9;62% Marysville;Sunny;48;NNE;2;95% Mather AFB;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100% Merced;Sunny;49;NW;5;73% Merced (airport);Sunny;49;NW;5;73% Miramar Mcas;Showers;50;NNE;1;99% Modesto;Sunny;49;NNW;6;70% Moffett Nas;Sunny;46;Calm;0;87% Mojave;Mostly sunny;43;N;3;75% Montague;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;75% Monterey Rabr;Sunny;46;SE;5;92% Mount Shasta;Sunny;33;Calm;0;81% Napa County;Sunny;42;NE;5;91% Needles;Sunny;56;Calm;0;40% North Island;Cloudy;54;NW;7;96% Oakland;Sunny;50;NE;1;86% Oceanside;Cloudy;54;E;3;92% Ontario;Sunny;51;NE;2;79% Oroville;Sunny;49;NNE;2;78% Oxnard;Showers;50;Calm;0;100% Palm Springs;Sunny;65;NW;9;43% Palmdale;Sunny;42;SSW;5;72% Paso Robles;Sunny;44;Calm;0;88% Point Mugu;Fog;51;W;3;100% Porterville;Sunny;54;SE;2;88% Ramona;Fog;45;NE;1;98% Redding;Sunny;46;N;3;76% Riverside;Sunny;50;NE;2;92% Riverside March;Sunny;48;NNE;2;92% Sacramento;Sunny;45;NNW;2;90% Sacramento International;Sunny;48;NNW;2;87% Salinas;Sunny;48;E;5;89% San Bernardino;Sunny;49;NE;2;86% San Carlos;Sunny;45;NE;1;84% San Diego;Cloudy;54;N;2;95% San Diego Brown;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;92% San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;52;W;3;96% San Francisco;Mostly sunny;48;ENE;2;82% San Jose;Sunny;49;Calm;0;83% San Luis Obispo;Sunny;48;Calm;0;96% San Nicolas Island;Fog;51;WNW;9;100% Sandberg;Sunny;48;NNW;13;60% Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;53;E;2;98% Santa Barbara;Fog;50;ENE;1;97% Santa Maria;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100% Santa Monica;Showers;53;Calm;0;96% Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;42;Calm;0;91% Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;50;NE;5;100% Santee;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93% South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;27;SSW;2;94% Stockton;Sunny;50;NW;2;78% Thermal;Sunny;59;N;6;55% Truckee-Tahoe;Fog;25;Calm;0;100% Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;55;W;4;42% Ukiah;Sunny;43;Calm;0;85% Vacaville;Sunny;44;Calm;0;88% Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;2;88% Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;5;100% Victorville;Sunny;45;SSE;7;70% Visalia;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100% Watsonville;Sunny;44;N;2;97% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather