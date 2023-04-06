CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78% Arcata;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;3;93% Auburn;Sunny;41;ENE;2;74% Avalon;Sunny;55;NE;3;42% Bakersfield;Sunny;46;ESE;4;77% Beale AFB;Sunny;40;Calm;0;78% Big Bear City;Sunny;23;E;3;63% Bishop;Mostly sunny;31;WNW;3;60% Blue Canyon;Sunny;35;SE;5;51% Blythe;Sunny;56;NE;4;25% Burbank;Sunny;51;N;3;57% Camarillo;Sunny;45;Calm;0;62% Camp Pendleton;Sunny;51;NE;3;59% Campo;Sunny;45;NE;5;35% Carlsbad;Sunny;44;NNE;3;76% Chico;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;70% China Lake;Sunny;39;NNW;3;57% Chino;Sunny;49;NNE;3;58% Concord;Sunny;44;SSW;5;88% Corona;Sunny;56;ENE;3;31% Crescent City;Showers;48;SSE;14;86% Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;35;W;5;41% Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;31;N;7;58% El Centro;Mostly sunny;43;W;5;45% Eureka;Cloudy;50;SE;4;72% Fairfield;Sunny;45;WSW;2;91% Fresno;Mostly sunny;41;ESE;3;85% Fullerton;Sunny;49;Calm;0;63% Hanford;Mostly sunny;44;SSE;2;90% Hawthorne;Sunny;57;Calm;0;41% Hayward;Mostly sunny;43;SSW;2;91% Imperial;Mostly sunny;43;W;5;45% Imperial Beach;Sunny;45;ENE;5;79% Lancaster;Sunny;36;NNE;3;69% Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;34;S;6;85% Lincoln;Sunny;41;ESE;6;80% Livermore;Sunny;41;SSW;2;93% Lompoc;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;3;93% Long Beach;Mostly sunny;52;NW;3;54% Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;52;NW;3;54% Los Angeles;Sunny;53;NNE;3;39% Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;53;NNE;3;39% Madera;Sunny;45;N;2;90% Mammoth;Cloudy;37;SSE;7;73% Marysville;Mostly cloudy;47;E;2;70% Mather AFB;Sunny;41;ESE;1;89% Merced;Sunny;39;Calm;0;92% Merced (airport);Sunny;39;Calm;0;92% Miramar Mcas;Sunny;40;E;7;85% Modesto;Sunny;43;Calm;0;85% Moffett Nas;Sunny;46;Calm;0;75% Mojave;Sunny;39;N;6;44% Montague;Cloudy;41;N;5;82% Monterey Rabr;Sunny;42;Calm;0;85% Mount Shasta;Cloudy;39;N;3;69% Napa County;Sunny;40;Calm;0;89% Needles;Sunny;51;NNW;10;23% North Island;Mostly sunny;45;Calm;0;89% Oakland;Mostly sunny;49;SSW;2;87% Oceanside;Sunny;44;NNE;3;76% Ontario;Sunny;49;NNE;3;58% Oroville;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;3;63% Oxnard;Sunny;45;N;3;65% Palm Springs;Sunny;53;W;5;24% Palmdale;Sunny;33;NW;3;71% Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;34;NE;3;88% Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;44;N;7;73% Porterville;Sunny;47;ESE;2;74% Ramona;Sunny;48;ENE;3;53% Redding;Cloudy;49;N;3;63% Riverside;Sunny;48;ENE;3;67% Riverside March;Sunny;49;NE;3;47% Sacramento;Sunny;42;SE;2;88% Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;47;SE;2;79% Salinas;Sunny;43;E;6;85% San Bernardino;Sunny;41;Calm;0;45% San Carlos;Sunny;43;W;1;86% San Diego;Partly sunny;51;NE;2;81% San Diego Brown;Sunny;44;E;6;73% San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;45;Calm;0;76% San Francisco;Sunny;49;SW;2;80% San Jose;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;76% San Luis Obispo;Sunny;43;Calm;0;79% San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;46;WNW;8;82% Sandberg;Sunny;39;ENE;6;32% Santa Ana;Sunny;51;ENE;2;71% Santa Barbara;Sunny;46;NNE;2;81% Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;38;SE;3;92% Santa Monica;Sunny;50;Calm;0;39% Santa Rosa;Sunny;40;WSW;3;92% Santa Ynez;Sunny;36;Calm;0;100% Santee;Sunny;39;W;5;93% South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;21;SSE;2;77% Stockton;Sunny;47;S;1;82% Thermal;Mostly sunny;49;N;8;30% Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;19;Calm;0;92% Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;48;NNW;5;26% Ukiah;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;85% Vacaville;Sunny;43;SW;6;82% Van Nuys;Sunny;56;N;3;45% Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;40;ESE;8;97% Victorville;Sunny;36;Calm;0;51% Visalia;Sunny;40;ESE;5;89% Watsonville;Sunny;40;NNW;2;93% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather