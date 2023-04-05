Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;48;S;10;35%

Arcata;Showers;52;W;5;67%

Auburn;Sunny;55;W;4;39%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;57;NW;6;56%

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;63;NW;6;31%

Beale AFB;Sunny;61;S;6;33%

Big Bear City;Sunny;41;E;9;33%

Bishop;Sunny;54;N;4;16%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;42;SSW;9;42%

Blythe;Sunny;69;NNE;6;11%

Burbank;Sunny;68;WSW;5;27%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;63;W;17;35%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;59;WNW;14;64%

Campo;Sunny;62;NW;8;28%

Carlsbad;Sunny;62;W;10;45%

Chico;Partly sunny;63;WSW;6;25%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;60;ESE;3;14%

Chino;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;4;19%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;13;53%

Corona;Sunny;67;W;4;28%

Crescent City;Showers;48;S;12;82%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;62;N;7;11%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;59;NE;8;16%

El Centro;Sunny;70;SE;7;11%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;49;W;5;73%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;5;40%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;63;W;8;28%

Fullerton;Sunny;72;SW;8;24%

Hanford;Sunny;64;NW;3;30%

Hawthorne;Sunny;64;W;10;29%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;W;5;47%

Imperial;Sunny;70;SE;7;11%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;61;NW;12;53%

Lancaster;Sunny;59;NE;5;18%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;32%

Lincoln;Sunny;61;WSW;6;33%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;5;40%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;59;W;10;62%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;70;W;14;29%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;70;W;14;29%

Los Angeles;Sunny;64;WSW;5;32%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;64;WSW;5;32%

Madera;Mostly sunny;62;NW;4;34%

Mammoth;Sunny;47;SSW;7;39%

Marysville;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;4;23%

Mather AFB;Sunny;62;W;3;30%

Merced;Sunny;63;N;8;32%

Merced (airport);Sunny;63;N;8;32%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;60;NW;12;38%

Modesto;Sunny;62;N;7;39%

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;57;N;21;62%

Mojave;Sunny;55;ESE;5;17%

Montague;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;4;35%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;53;WNW;12;68%

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;50;N;3;33%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;10;51%

Needles;Sunny;66;N;15;10%

North Island;Mostly sunny;61;NW;14;45%

Oakland;Partly sunny;53;WSW;5;63%

Oceanside;Sunny;62;W;10;45%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;4;19%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;61;SW;4;30%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;58;W;17;57%

Palm Springs;Sunny;71;S;6;13%

Palmdale;Sunny;59;E;9;18%

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;60;N;3;38%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;60;W;14;53%

Porterville;Sunny;62;NW;4;34%

Ramona;Sunny;61;W;6;40%

Redding;Showers;62;SE;7;30%

Riverside;Sunny;68;NW;3;19%

Riverside March;Sunny;66;NW;4;21%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;61;WNW;3;37%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;36%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;58;W;14;50%

San Bernardino;Sunny;69;NW;3;19%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;54;W;6;59%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;58;WNW;6;56%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;61;W;13;44%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;63;WNW;12;33%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;53;WSW;6;65%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;15;49%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;59;NW;23;47%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;56;NNW;14;64%

Sandberg;Sunny;47;NNE;7;33%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;65;WSW;5;43%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;63;WSW;6;36%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;23;59%

Santa Monica;Sunny;61;WSW;13;28%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;61;SSW;9;40%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;59;WSW;16;44%

Santee;Sunny;64;WNW;14;31%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;40;NW;3;37%

Stockton;Mostly sunny;63;NW;4;32%

Thermal;Sunny;73;SE;8;11%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;41;Calm;0;30%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;62;ENE;4;13%

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;39%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;39%

Van Nuys;Sunny;67;WSW;5;28%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;18;70%

Victorville;Sunny;57;N;12;15%

Visalia;Sunny;63;W;7;27%

Watsonville;Sunny;58;WSW;5;46%

