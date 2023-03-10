Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, March 9, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;35;SSW;5;88%

Arcata;Rain;45;SSW;5;99%

Auburn;Cloudy;47;S;10;95%

Avalon;Cloudy;48;W;3;81%

Bakersfield;Cloudy;55;SE;4;86%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;50;SSE;30;93%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;36;W;5;69%

Bishop;Cloudy;41;WSW;6;89%

Blue Canyon;Showers;37;SSW;15;100%

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;3;32%

Burbank;Cloudy;56;SSW;3;66%

Camarillo;Showers;55;Calm;0;79%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;2;81%

Campo;Clear;39;N;3;87%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;47;ENE;3;92%

Chico;Cloudy;48;SE;23;93%

China Lake;Cloudy;55;S;13;35%

Chino;Cloudy;51;W;2;71%

Concord;Showers;53;SSE;16;92%

Corona;Cloudy;51;SSW;2;78%

Crescent City;Showers;44;SW;7;95%

Daggett-Barstow;Cloudy;63;WSW;15;29%

Edwards AFB;Cloudy;54;WSW;21;43%

El Centro;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;6;39%

Eureka;Rain;46;S;3;96%

Fairfield;Showers;49;SSE;7;97%

Fresno;Showers;52;SE;20;89%

Fullerton;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;61%

Hanford;Cloudy;48;ESE;5;92%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;59;SW;5;64%

Hayward;Showers;52;SSE;10;90%

Imperial;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;6;39%

Imperial Beach;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;89%

Lancaster;Cloudy;51;WSW;7;32%

Lemoore Nas;Showers;51;SSE;14;85%

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;50;SSE;29;100%

Livermore;Showers;55;S;9;82%

Lompoc;Showers;52;ENE;10;92%

Long Beach;Cloudy;59;WNW;3;57%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;59;WNW;3;57%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;58;SW;2;59%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;58;SW;2;59%

Madera;Cloudy;52;SE;11;99%

Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;31;S;14;96%

Marysville;Cloudy;51;SSE;13;90%

Mather AFB;Showers;50;SSE;32;100%

Merced;Cloudy;51;SE;23;89%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;51;SE;23;89%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;5;89%

Modesto;Cloudy;50;SE;18;89%

Moffett Nas;Showers;54;SE;18;87%

Mojave;Cloudy;52;SSW;17;40%

Montague;Cloudy;39;S;16;72%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;60;S;21;74%

Mount Shasta;Snow;33;E;7;84%

Napa County;Showers;55;SSE;9;86%

Needles;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;21%

North Island;Partly cloudy;55;NW;3;79%

Oakland;Showers;53;SSE;10;96%

Oceanside;Cloudy;47;ENE;3;92%

Ontario;Cloudy;51;W;2;71%

Oroville;Cloudy;50;SSE;13;89%

Oxnard;Showers;55;Calm;0;83%

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;3;31%

Palmdale;Showers;53;WSW;14;39%

Paso Robles;Showers;50;S;10;89%

Point Mugu;Showers;55;S;5;86%

Porterville;Cloudy;61;E;6;62%

Ramona;Mostly clear;45;NE;2;91%

Redding;Showers;34;W;3;96%

Riverside;Cloudy;53;SSW;2;76%

Riverside March;Cloudy;50;SW;3;79%

Sacramento;Showers;51;SSE;13;84%

Sacramento International;Showers;53;SSE;13;85%

Salinas;Cloudy;50;SSE;22;86%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;54;W;3;63%

San Carlos;Showers;54;SSE;9;89%

San Diego;Partly cloudy;54;N;1;85%

San Diego Brown;Clear;50;Calm;0;86%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;5;82%

San Francisco;Showers;55;S;10;88%

San Jose;Showers;53;SE;8;82%

San Luis Obispo;Showers;50;SE;12;89%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;54;SSW;8;86%

Sandberg;Showers;43;S;20;55%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;55;N;2;86%

Santa Barbara;Showers;51;NE;2;83%

Santa Maria;Cloudy;51;SSE;15;85%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;55;N;6;71%

Santa Rosa;Showers;52;SSE;12;96%

Santa Ynez;Cloudy;50;ESE;15;87%

Santee;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;87%

South Lake Tahoe;Showers;37;SSW;7;87%

Stockton;Showers;50;SE;15;92%

Thermal;Mostly cloudy;61;N;6;26%

Truckee-Tahoe;Showers;36;NE;6;93%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;59;S;6;30%

Ukiah;Cloudy;49;S;9;89%

Vacaville;Showers;50;SSE;16;93%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;55;SSW;2;70%

Vandenberg AFB;Showers;49;SE;15;96%

Victorville;Cloudy;54;S;21;32%

Visalia;Cloudy;52;E;7;100%

Watsonville;Showers;51;ESE;6;84%

