WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1037 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Pangborn Airport, Chelan, Entiat, Number 1 Canyon, Cashmere, Number 2 Canyon, Leavenworth, Plain, Wenatchee, Badger Mountain Road, Waterville, and Mansfield. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather