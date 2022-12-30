WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 943 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The main band of snow has moved out of the region. Flurries or light snow may continue at times through the day, and any accumulations would be minor. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The main band of snow has moved out of the region. Sprinkles, flurries or light snow may continue at times through the day, and any accumulations would be minor. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather