WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1136 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... Temperatures have begun to warm late this morning with the onset of rain. Additional mixed precipitation is likely through the afternoon hours with very little accumulation in the northern mountains and higher elevations. Some northern valleys may see pockets of freezing rain where the temperatures are slower to warm. Another round of mixed precipitation or freezing rain is likely tonight in the Lee of the Cascades and northern valleys but less accumulation. _____