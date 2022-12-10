WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

354 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The significant snow threat has ended. Light snow showers will

likely continue but with

little to no accumulation expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE...Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Chelan, Wenatchee, Oroville,

Mansfield, Waterville, Number 2 Canyon, Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn

Airport, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Brewster, Entiat, Okanogan,

Bridgeport, and Cashmere.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Above

3000 feet 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Deer Park, Chewelah, Springdale-Hunters Road,

Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road, Northport, Kettle Falls, Athol,

Eastport, Colville, Priest River, Schweitzer Mountain Road,

Orin-Rice Road, and Newport.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE...Sherman Pass, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Chesaw Road,

Republic, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Wauconda.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather