WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 9, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

423 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 AM PST SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Snow has largely ended for the morning hours. Any

additional snow accumulations will be light. Heavy snow is

expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow

accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14

inches of snow is expected.

* WHERE...Deer Park, Bonners Ferry, Colville, Schweitzer Mountain

Road, Kettle Falls, Eastport, Chewelah, Orin-Rice Road, Priest

River, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Sandpoint,

Flowery Trail Road, and Newport.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow has largely ended across the region. Light snow may continue at

times for parts of the Idaho Panhandle, but accumulations would be

an inch or less.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

14 inches. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with

up to an inch an hour snow accumulations.

* WHERE...Conconully, Plain, Loup Loup Pass, Holden Village,

Leavenworth, Methow, Winthrop, Stehekin, Mazama, Twisp, and

Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday evening commute.

TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

10 inches. The higher benches will see 10 to 15 inches of snow.

Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an

inch an hour snow accumulations for some localized locations.

* WHERE...Wenatchee, Mansfield, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Okanogan,

Disautel Pass, Waterville, Brewster, Cashmere, Pangborn Airport,

Oroville, Omak, Chelan, Entiat, and Badger Mountain Road.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and

9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The

mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow.

* WHERE...Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek

Road, Republic, Sherman Pass, Inchelium, and Wauconda.

