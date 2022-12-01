WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1015 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

Strong northerly winds down the Okanogan Valley will lead to

blowing and drifting snow through the morning and early afternoon

hours. Gusts to 50 mph along the Canadian border and 25 mph around

Omak will lead to some very localized poor visibilities. The main

impact however will be the drifting snow, which will make travel

difficult. Winds will decrease through the afternoon hours.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather