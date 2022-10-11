WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 14, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Washington Department of Ecology Yakima WA

Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA

143 PM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

An Air Quality Alert has been expanded by the Washington Department

of Ecology in Yakima to include the Methow Valley. This includes

the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Carlton, Methow, and Pateros.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties.

These alerts are in effect until further notice.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may vary from unhealthy to

hazardous close to wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties. In the

Methow Valley unhealthy to very unhealthy air is expected near wildfires.

Please visit WA Smoke Blog wasmoke.blogspot.com for real time AQ levels

and updated smoke forecasts.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience

health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit

time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should

reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,

and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Very

Unhealthy or hazardous everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside

and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner or go elsewhere for

cleaner air, if needed.

