FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

617 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY...

.Sunday and Monday will deliver two more days of triple digit

heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken. The breakdown

of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several

hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon.

Strongest winds will be in the foothills of the Cascades.

Waterville Plateau, and western portions of the Columbia Basin.

Isolated and highly localized areas may reach critical conditions

on Sunday afternoon mainly between Chelan and Grand Coulee.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected to expand in

coverage Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOOTHILLS

OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, AND WESTERN

COLUMBIA BASIN...

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from

Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central

Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706

Waterville Plateau (Zone 706) and Fire Weather Zone 707

Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707).

* Winds: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent.

* Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

