WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 410 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures of 95 to 102. * WHERE...Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, Peck and Dodge. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool off Tuesday evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. This will elevate the heat risk for those that are heat sensitive or lack effective cooling. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather