WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 621 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ferry County through 645 AM PDT... At 621 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Nespelem Community, or 46 miles southeast of Omak, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Keller. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4798 11861 4797 11874 4829 11882 4828 11849 TIME...MOT...LOC 1321Z 176DEG 25KT 4805 11868 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____