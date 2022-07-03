WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 519 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Douglas and south central Okanogan Counties through 615 PM PDT... At 518 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brewster, or 24 miles southwest of Omak, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Brewster, Twisp, Pateros, Carlton and Methow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4814 11970 4804 11992 4830 12024 4843 11995 TIME...MOT...LOC 0018Z 145DEG 11KT 4816 11988 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather