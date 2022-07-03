WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

417 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Chelan and Douglas counties in north central Washington.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen in the areas of heaviest rain.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chelan, Entiat, Stayman, Lake Chelan State Park, and Chelan

Falls.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather