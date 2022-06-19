WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 440 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of North Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North Central Washington, Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 5 AM PDT early this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather