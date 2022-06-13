WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

240 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 245 AM PDT early this morning for

a portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county,

Spokane.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

