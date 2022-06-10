WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

633 PM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following

county, Stevens.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 633 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of North Central Stevens County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

