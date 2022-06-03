WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 343 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Southeast Washington, including the following county, Asotin. The heavy rain has ended, however additional rain will occur shortly. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of North Central Idaho, including the following counties, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Southeast Washington, including the following county, Asotin. The heavy rain has ended, however additional rainfall is expected this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather