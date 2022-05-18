WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

341 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong and gusty winds are expected across most of the

Columbia Basin This will likely lead to a few areas of blowing

dust near freshly plowed fields. This could lower the visibility

between one-quarter and one mile in some locations.

* WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville,

Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Ephrata, Ritzville, Harrington,

Othello, Odessa, Moses Lake, and Creston.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are

possible.

* WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights,

Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown,

Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post

Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Okanogan, Number 1 Canyon, Disautel Pass, Brewster, Omak,

Cashmere, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Oroville, Pangborn Airport,

Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, and Wenatchee.

