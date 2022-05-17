WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 _____ BLOWING DUST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 315 PM PDT Tue May 17 2022 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Ephrata, Ritzville, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...From Noon to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized visibility reductions will be common along I-90 across the Columbia Basin, SR 17 from Ephrata to south of Moses Lake, US 2 across the Waterville Plateau, SR 26 near Othello, and US 395 between the Tri Cities and Ritzville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather