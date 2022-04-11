WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Worley, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Hayden, Airway Heights, Ephrata, Downtown Spokane, Creston, Eastport, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Othello, Springdale-Hunters Road, Odessa, Moses Lake, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, Wilbur, Post Falls, Newport, Harrington, Davenport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Priest River, Grand Coulee, Chewelah, Deer Park, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather