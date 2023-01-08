WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Seattle WA

949 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

Tides will continue to drop through the morning. Additional high

astronomical tides may lead to spotty minor coastal flooding

through the Wednesday morning high tide.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...San Juan County zone.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...North Coast zone.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

