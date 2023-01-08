WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 916 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain yesterday pushed the Skokomish River in Mason County just above flood stage last evening. Additional rainfall today will likely keep the river above minor flood stage into early Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drive through flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain just above flood stage through tonight and drop below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http:\/\/www.floodsafety.noaa.gov _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather