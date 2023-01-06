WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 1038 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves up to 20 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...High surf will create large waves that can wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Tidal overflow around high tide may cause flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area and Hood Canal Area zones. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather