WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 851 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming south this evening. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____