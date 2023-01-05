WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Tidal overflow around high tide may cause flooding of

lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures

expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS

MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large waves expected in

the surf zone.

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning

to 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2

PM this afternoon to 5 AM PST Friday.

expected. High surf will create large waves that can wash over

beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can

be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high

surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and

buildings.

Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for

exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach.

Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which

can injure or kill someone caught in their path.

* WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca zone.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this afternoon.

