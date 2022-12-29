WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

236 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and

increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.The Skokomish River rise again with additional rainfall this

afternoon through tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM PST Thursday the stage was 16.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7

feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood

stage late Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather