WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 330 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST * WHERE...Western Skagit County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather