WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

306 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area,

Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys

of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index,

Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade

mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including

the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier,

Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

