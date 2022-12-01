WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

322 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey

Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca

lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western

Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay,

and Joyce.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather