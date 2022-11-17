WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

749 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Recent observations indicate that winds have largely subsided

below advisory criteria. Breezy winds will continue through

tonight before gradually subsiding through Friday morning.

Periodic gusts 25 to 35 mph will remain possible during this time,

especially across the East Puget Sound lowlands

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather