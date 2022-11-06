WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 920 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather