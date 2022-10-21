WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Northwest Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Southwest Clean Air Agency Washington State Department of Ecology Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA 1137 PM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY... An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Northwest Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Southwest Clean Air Agency until 10 AM PDT Friday. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to sensitive groups to unhealthy across the region. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities. For current air quality conditions and additional information visit your local air quality agency at www.orcaa.org, www.nwcleanairwa.gov, www.pscleanair.gov, and swcleanair.gov. Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Northwest Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Southwest Clean Air Agency ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... Washington State Department of Ecology until midnight PDT tonight. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities. For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information visit your local air quality agency at ecology.wa.gov. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather