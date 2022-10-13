WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 239 PM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR MODERATE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * WINDS...East 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather