WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 555 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Temperatures are slowly rising through the Upper Hood River Valley. While most areas are hovering right around 32 degrees, a combination of warming and decreasing precipitation makes the likelihood of increased ice accumulation less. May still see spotty areas of freezing rain, however, accumulation will be minimal. Areas that are exposed to easterly winds and remain below freezing are the most at risk for additional ice accumulation. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches, except 8 to 15 inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds, when combined with falling snow, may reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch and additional ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Leavenworth and Plain. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Parts of western Chelan county that remain below freezing will receive freezing rain or snow this morning while other areas may experience rain or a rain, snow mix. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches and additional ice accumulation less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Loup Loup Pass, Twisp, Conconully, Mazama, Winthrop, and Methow. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 to 12 inches with local amounts to 15 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions through Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix of rain, snow, and local freezing is expected today. Snow will increase tonight over Stevens Pass. Snow rates in the evening could reach 1 inch per hour. Little to no additional ice accumulation is expected for the rest of today. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather