WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

540 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY

NIGHT FOR BEACHES...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and

dangerous surf conditions. Breakers 20 to 25 feet through this

evening, then 30 to 40 feet expected later tonight through

Tuesday night. The highest waves will occur during the day

Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible

late tonight through early Tuesday evening.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon

Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until midnight PST Tuesday

night. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from midnight PST tonight

through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during

high tides is possible along the immediate coast as well as low

lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the

coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches,

jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept

off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf.

Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and

buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on

beaches and low- lying shoreline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight

and Tuesday, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on beaches and headlands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for

flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be

alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to

protect property.

A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches,

producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay

well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally

high waves.

Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the

beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone

caught in their path.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather