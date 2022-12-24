WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

149 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Precipitation has mostly ended for the time being. Temperatures

remain near or below freezing, so it will likely be well into

Saturday before appreciable melting occurs on most area roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around a

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Greater

Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one to

two tenths of an inch...mainly near Mt Hood.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations

of up to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the

western Columbia River Gorge. There will be considerably less

wind in the central Columbia River Gorge and Upper Hood River

Valley.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very slippery

sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

