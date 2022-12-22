WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1134 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations

of 0.2 to 0.8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 AM PST Friday. For

the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation

expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch

and ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon

to 1 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM

PST Friday.

ice. Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY...

expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

and ice accumulations of 0.4 to 1.0 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 75 mph west of Cascade Locks. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 to

15 below zero.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

to 10 PM PST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM

* IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect high winds and increasing snowfall

to produce blizzard like conditions Thursday evening. Then,

expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain to shift east through

the Gorge through Friday morning. Accumulating freezing rain

expected late Thursday night in the western Columbia Gorge,

and throughout the Gorge on Friday. Another round of freezing

rain is expected on Saturday.

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

and ice accumulations of 0.2 to 0.4 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 55 mph, mainly in the hills and near the Gorge. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as zero.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

to 10 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM

ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could

cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Winter Storm Warning, light snow

will transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain Thursday

evening into Thursday night, with predominantly sleet expected

Thursday evening and predominantly freezing rain expected late

Thursday night through Friday. The most significant ice

accumulations are expected to occur late Thursday night

through at least Friday afternoon. Temperatures appear most

likely to warm above freezing late Friday evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation and significant icing

and ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.3 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Friday.

impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm

above freezing Friday morning.

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and

sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of

0.2 to 0.4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette

Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in

Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Friday.

ice. Travel could be difficult.

above freezing late Friday afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather