WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

430 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of

one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to

the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday

morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm

above freezing early to mid Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 15 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to

two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to one

half inch possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, except

stronger near the Gorge.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to

6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of one

tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

above freezing late Friday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one

tenth of an inch to four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could

gust as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 70 mph above treeline.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM this evening to

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in under 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected as low as zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to

one half inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph,

especially in the hills and near the Gorge.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM

PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday

ice. Travel could be difficult. Snow, ice, and gusty winds may

impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning

commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

above freezing by late Friday evening. Below freezing

temperatures will hang on longest across the east

Portland/Vancouver metro and the top of the West Hills.

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

as 10 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch

possible. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph west of Cascade

Locks.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

afternoon through late Friday night.

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could

cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.

Strongest winds in the hills and near the Columbia Gorge.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold temperatures will combine with

the wind to produce wind chills near zero.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible

at river level. Winds may gust locally to 80 mph near Corbett

and potentially as high as 100 mph for the windiest spots such

as Crown Point.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Western Columbia River Gorge. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills and Western

Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

the wind to produce wind chills near zero or even a few degrees

below zero.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

